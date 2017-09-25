Media Advisory: Travelling Elevator for the TELUS Pitch Lands in Vancouver for Startup Week

Local small business owners will get their shot at winning $150,000 in prizing

On Tuesday, September 26 the TELUS Pitch Elevator will descend upon Vancouver Startup Week as a part of the TELUS Pitch competition. The life-size travelling elevator will give local Vancouver entrepreneurs the chance to enter the competition by stepping inside and delivering their best "elevator pitch."

Running until October 29, the TELUS Pitch is an annual competition aimed at accelerating success through the adoption of technology. For one lucky small business owner, it gives them the opportunity to receive $100,000 cash, and others a shot at $50,000 in additional prizing from TELUS Small Business Solutions, making it the largest payout in Canada for a small business competition.

Media are invited to check out the travelling elevator in action on Tuesday, September 29 between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT and conduct interviews with onsite spokespeople.

WHAT: TELUS Pitch Elevator at Vancouver Startup Week Accredited members of the media will have the opportunity to tour inside the travelling TELUS Pitch Elevator and interview onsite spokespeople and small business owners about how a cash prize would impact their business. WHO: Interviews and photo opportunities Sunil Sharma, Managing Director at Techstars Toronto and TELUS Pitch Judge Chris Datta, Director, Customer Marketing at TELUS Small Business Solutions WHEN: Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT Note: Vancouver Startup Week is open to the public from Monday, September 25 - Friday, September 29,9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT WHERE: Vancouver Startup Week The Profile co-working space 535 Thurlow Street, Suite 100 Vancouver, BC V6E 3L2

