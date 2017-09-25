Media Advisory: Travelling Elevator for the TELUS Pitch Lands in Vancouver for Startup Week

September 25, 2017 11:00 ET
Local small business owners will get their shot at winning $150,000 in prizing
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Sept. 25, 2017) - Interview and Photo Opportunity
On Tuesday, September 26 the TELUS Pitch Elevator will descend upon Vancouver Startup Week as a part of the TELUS Pitch competition. The life-size travelling elevator will give local Vancouver entrepreneurs the chance to enter the competition by stepping inside and delivering their best "elevator pitch."
Running until October 29, the TELUS Pitch is an annual competition aimed at accelerating success through the adoption of technology. For one lucky small business owner, it gives them the opportunity to receive $100,000 cash, and others a shot at $50,000 in additional prizing from TELUS Small Business Solutions, making it the largest payout in Canada for a small business competition.
Media are invited to check out the travelling elevator in action on Tuesday, September 29 between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT and conduct interviews with onsite spokespeople.
Note to editors: Cameras and reporters welcome to attend. Media are encouraged to coordinate interviews in advance.
Follow the conversation on Twitter using #TELUSPitch.
To coordinate interviews and/or camera time in advance or toreceive more information please contact:Erica SalvalaggioPR Account Coordinatorerica@eightyeightagency.com416.944.2722Jill YetmanTELUS Social and Media RelationsJill.yetman@telus.com416-992-2639
See all RSS Newsfeeds
One minute could equal $100,000 for one local small business in Vancouver. The TELUS Pitch travelling elevator lands in Vancouver in time for Vancouver Startup Week and entrepreneurs are encouraged to step inside to deliver their best "elevator pitch" for a chance to win. The TELUS Small Business Solutions contest is open until October 29 and winners will be announced at a live event in Toronto on November 13 along with lead judge from CBC's Dragon's Den, Arlene Dickinson.