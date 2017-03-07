MEDIA ADVISORY: U of Calgary "Men's Rights" Film Screening Will Feature Dialogue Between Feminists and MRAs

CALGARY, AB --(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - The Canadian Association for Equality, a national educational charity working to integrate boys and men into the cause of gender equality, will turn its upcoming screening of The Red Pill at the University of Calgary on Wednesday March 8th, into an opportunity to find common ground between feminists and men's rights activists.

CAFE will moderate between MRAs and feminist thinkers from the University of Calgary, who will be invited to a post-film dialogue aimed at exploring our common humanist values.

"When it comes to gender, strong feelings can sometimes get in the way of the kind of dialogue which could lead to real progress on behalf of both men and women," said Justin Trottier, CAFE Executive Director.

"We see that in unnecessarily vitriolic comments or online harassment targeting feminists. We also see it when radical feminists pull fire alarms and harass members of the public at events focused on men's issues like fatherlessness and the sexual abuse of boys. Neither of these actions is acceptable or helpful to the cause of mutual understanding."

CAFE values equality, tolerance, respect, dignity and diversity.

"We may take on topics some find controversial, but we do so because these topics are critical to our culture, even if their sensitive nature means they are often ignored or marginalized," said Trottier. "We should be willing to criticize any gender ideology, whether feminism or men's rights, but we must be careful that we never vilify each other."

The Red Pill documentary follows independent filmmaker Cassie Jaye, a feminist sceptical of the legitimacy of men's issues, in her journey of enlightenment as she is awoken to discrimination faced by men and boys. The film won 'best of festival' at the Idyllwild International Festival of Cinema.