WHAT:

ONE Properties will be providing a media preview of the highly-anticipated VERSUS, Calgary's newest premier urban residential rental property opening on January 28. VERSUS provides the atmosphere, amenities and design normally reserved for high-end condominiums, providing residents an unparalleled experience in the rental market.



Media are invited to a private tour of VERSUS and all it has to offer including a state-of-the-art fitness centre, yoga studio, outdoor Zen garden, media room and even two guest suites where out of town guests can enjoy their very own piece of VERSUS life.