Media Advisory- Vital services for Culturally Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing Ontarians hang in balance: CUPE members address possible strike at Canadian Hearing Society

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 1, 2017) - 227 workers from Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario could be on strike as of Monday, March 6. These workers provide interpretation, employment and mental health services for the Culturally Deaf, Oral Deaf, Deafened and Hard of Hearing in Ontario. The Union and its allies will address the challenges they face in the workplace and at the bargaining table and the possibilities for avoiding a labour disruption as they enter their final day of mediation on Friday.

WHO: Fred Hahn, President, CUPE Ontario; Stacey Connor, President, CUPE Local 2073; Megan Youngs, Ontario Association of the Deaf. WHAT: Press conference to address the labour situation at Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario WHERE: Maple Room, Mezzanine Level, Sheraton Hotel, 123 Queen Street West WHEN: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:00 AM

