MEDIA ADVISORY: Volunteer CPAs ensure thousands receive tax benefits

CPA Ontario provides tax assistance for those with low incomes

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Volunteer Chartered Professional Accountants (CPAs) are providing free Tax Preparation Assistance for residents in need on April 27 at CPA Ontario's Bloor Street office. As part of their commitment to the community, CPAs are helping people by doing their taxes free of charge.

The program is an ongoing partnership between over 350 community service groups, which host the tax preparation services, and volunteer CPAs and CPA students who complete the returns free of charge. Since the program was launched in 1969, many Ontarians have benefited from the volunteer tax-preparation time of CPAs. Last year, over 2,213 volunteers prepared 24,512 tax returns in Ontario

To qualify for this tax return assistance, individuals must have total household income less than $40,000 with dependents, or less than $30,000 without dependents. There should also be no property income, business income and no terminal returns. To book an appointment, call 416-962-1841, ext. 4146 or 4217.

Individuals who meet the income criteria, and have booked appointments for tax preparation assistance, are asked to bring a copy of their last filed return and notice of assessment, social insurance number for themselves and their spouse/partner, list of dependents and their birth dates and all tax slips and receipts. Tax returns will be completed on site.

WHAT: CPA Ontario's Tax Preparation Assistance Program in Toronto

WHO: Chartered Professional Accountants help prepare tax returns for people with low incomes

WHEN: Thursday, April 27, 2017

WHERE: CPA Ontario, 69 Bloor Street East

About the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario

CPA Ontario protects the public interest by ensuring its members meet the highest standards of integrity and expertise. CPA Ontario serves and supports its more than 87,000 members and 19,000 students in their qualification and professional development in a wide range of senior positions in public accounting, business, finance, government, not-for-profits and academe. Chartered Professional Accountants are valued by organizations of all types and sizes for their financial expertise, strategic thinking, business insight, management skills and leadership. For information on the profession, visit cpaontario.ca.