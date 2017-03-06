Media Advisory: Washington Conference to Explore OECD's Role in Facilitating the Digital Transformation

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 06, 2017) -

Internet policy conference of the United States Council for International Business, "Fostering Digital Transformation: The OECD's Role"

David Redl, chief counsel, House Energy and Commerce Committee

Douglas Frantz, deputy secretary general, OECD

Andrew Wyckoff, OECD Directorate for Science, Technology and Industry

Anne Carblanc, OECD Digital Economy Policy Division

Eric Loeb, SVP international external and regulatory affairs, AT&T

Joseph Alhadeff, VP and chief privacy strategist, Oracle Corp.

Wednesday, March 8, 2014, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Microsoft Innovation & Policy Center

901 K Street, N.W., 11th Floor, Washington, D.C.

Trade in digital goods and services has grown 45-fold over the past decade. How can policy makers and the business community work together to ensure that new technologies and digital applications can lead to a more prosperous, productive, inclusive and socially beneficial world? And what lessons can be learned from recent discussions and related work within the 35-nation Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)?

This is the focus of a March 8 conference in Washington, D.C., "Facilitating Digital Transformation: The OECD's Role," organized by the USCIB Foundation, the educational arm of the United States Council for International Business (USCIB), in partnership with the OECD and Business at OECD (BIAC). More information is available at the conference website: http://www.uscib.org/fostering-digital-transformation.

USCIB promotes open markets, competitiveness and innovation, sustainable development and corporate responsibility, supported by international engagement and regulatory coherence. Its members include U.S.-based global companies and professional services firms from every sector of our economy, with operations in every region of the world. With a unique global network encompassing leading international business organizations, USCIB provides business views to policy makers and regulatory authorities worldwide, and works to facilitate international trade and investment. More information is available at www.uscib.org.