Media Advisory: Work in the passenger drop-off zone at Montreal-Trudeau

DORVAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 17, 2017) - Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) wishes to inform members of the television media that because of work in the passenger drop-off zone on the terminal departures level, trucks will be prohibited from using the traffic lanes for several months. As a result, the only authorized parking area for microwave trucks will be at Entrance 11 on the departures level. To reach it, drivers should follow the road signs toward the Marriott hotel; at the Marriott passenger drop-off area, vehicles can back up to Entrance 11.

Reminder

WHAT: Parking of media microwave trucks at Montréal-Trudeau airport

WHEN: January 17 to June 23, 2017

FOR INFORMATION: HTTP://BIT.LY/2JQSBQH

Request to visit the airport

ADM reminds the media that, to ensure that their work and airport operations go smoothly, they should contact ADM's Media Relations service before arriving at the airport. Our offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. After business hours, and only in the event of an emergency that involves ADM, follow the voicemail instructions to leave us your message.