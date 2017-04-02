News Room
Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE)

April 02, 2017 20:14 ET

Media Advisory: York Region labour and community allies to hold rally and food drive tomorrow for striking CUPE 2073 members

NEWMARKET, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 2, 2017) - Public and private sector unions in York Region will tomorrow join with community allies for a solidarity rally and food drive in support of striking members of Local 2073 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE 2073).

The rally will take place at 12pm outside the Newmarket offices of the Canadian Hearing Society, located at 713 Davis Drive. Employees of the office will be picketing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to drop off non-perishable food items, such as peanut butter, canned fish, tomato sauce, dry pasta, pancake mix and other items, as well as toilet paper, toothpaste and other personal care items. Additionally, there is a need for gluten-free food items.

Media wishing to cover this event are encouraged to contact Kevin Wilson, CUPE Communications, at 416-821-6641.

WHAT: Solidarity rally and food drive for striking CUPE 2073 members
WHEN: Monday, April 3, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
WHERE: Canadian Hearing Society offices, 713 Davis Drive, Newmarket
WHY: To show support for striking CUPE 2073 members

CUPE 2073 represents 227 counsellors, literacy instructors, audiologists, speech language pathologists, interpreters/interpreter trainers, clerical support, program coordinators, program assistants, information technology specialists and other staff at 24 Canadian Hearing Society offices across Ontario. They have been on strike since March 6.

Contact Information

  • Marc Xuereb
    CUPE National Representative
    647-217-1348

    Kevin Wilson
    CUPE Communications
    416-821-6641

