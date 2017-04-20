Media Alert: Adaptive Insights Expands Presence at SuiteWorld17 with Sessions, Demonstrations, and Customer Events

Leading NetSuite Partner Showcases Solutions are 'Better Together'

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), expands its presence at SuiteWorld17 technology conference with new conference sessions, demonstrations, customer events, and booth activity. SuiteWorld is held by Oracle + NetSuite, a leading provider of cloud business software, and will take place April 24-27, in Las Vegas.

As a platinum sponsor of the event, Adaptive Insights will provide product information, demonstrations, and experts on-site to engage with NetSuite customers looking for additional planning, forecasting, and reporting capabilities from NetSuite ERP. With more than 700 joint NetSuite and Adaptive Insights customers, Adaptive Insights continues as a leading NetSuite partner and will host customers and SuiteWorld attendees throughout the week at private events.

What & When: Two Sessions at SuiteWorld

Session 1: Wednesday, April 26, 1:30-2:30pm:

"Live Demo: See How Oracle + NetSuite and Adaptive Insights Enable Active Planning"

Session 2: Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:30am:

"Oracle + NetSuite and Adaptive Insights = Better Together. Better Budgeting, Forecasting, and Reporting" featuring Adaptive Insights Founder Robert S. Hull; Kerman Lau, vice president of FP&A at Adaptive Insights; Gene Domecus, chief operating officer at Blurb; and Tom Keyes, director of FP&A at HireVue

Where: Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is Oracle + NetSuite's annual celebration of customers and partners who run their businesses through the power of the NetSuite platform. This year marks the 7th year of bringing 6,000 of the best-of-the-best in cloud computing to one place - with the singular objective of moving business forward. Attendees will have the opportunity to network and share experiences, select an agenda for learning from over 200+ breakout sessions and review more than 100 value-added solutions in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,300 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.