Media Alert: ADP and Bloomberg BNA Host Webcast on How to Use Data to Achieve Pay Equity

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - To help inform business and HR leaders on the regulations and the role of data related to pay equity, ADP® will host a webcast on February 28, 2017 from 12:00 - 1:00pm ET with an expert panel, including Ellen Feeney, vice president, Counsel, Global Compliance at ADP and Kevin McGowan, Senior Legal Editor, Bloomberg.

The complimentary webcast, "Closing the Gap: Using Data to Achieve Internal and External Pay Equity," in partnership with Bloomberg BNA, will focus on the role of human capital management in businesses, and will discuss how to best manage and utilize the pay data you have available to meet pay equity goals. Topics discussed will include:

What does pay equity mean, and how does it benefit your business beyond just regulatory compliance?

How do you measure internal versus external pay equity?

What pay data do you have access to and how should you be utilizing it?

How do you use this pay data to develop and uphold pay equity strategies?

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants. Register here: https://www.bna.com/closing-gap-using-m73014449391/?Promocode=ADP17

