Media Alert: ADP to Host Webcast Debunking Latest Wage Garnishments Myths and Highlighting Best Practices

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Apr 6, 2017) - Wage garnishments can be tough for both employees and employers. Employees expect their employer to handle wage garnishments with sensitivity and privacy, while employers need to navigate complicated state and federal laws to stay in compliance.

Despite the potentially significant liability employers can have for wage garnishments, many organizations overlook wage garnishments and view them as an obscure and unimportant aspect of business. Over time, several myths have developed about how to process wage garnishments, ways to remain compliant when dealing with them, and the availability of useful wage garnishment data. Dispelling those myths can help employers better manage their wage garnishments and mitigate risks.

To help educate employers, ADP® will conduct an hour-long webcast to provide key insights into the latest wage garnishments myths and misconceptions that have developed in today's business world.

This webcast will help participants learn:

The latest myths around wage garnishment and how they've been debunked

Different types of wage garnishments and how each one impacts both employers and employees

How electronic processes can help manage wage garnishments to improve company compliance and mitigate overall risk

Latest wage garnishment data and trends that offer insights on employee wages and garnishments reporting

This free webcast, titled "Debunked! New Wage Garnishments Myths," will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Monday, April 24, 2017. The session will be led by Corri Flores, director of garnishment agency relations for ADP. Register here!

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

