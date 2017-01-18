Media Alert: ADP to Host Webcast to Explore Changes to Human Resources and Tax Compliance Laws in 2017

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 18, 2017) - Many employers still are grappling with new compliance challenges enacted in recent years, and unresolved legislative priorities have been brought to the forefront as we enter the critical first year of a new administration. What should employers expect in this new environment? Which policy issues are affecting employers?

To help inform employers, ADP® will conduct an hour-long webcast that will provide information about the Affordable Care Act (ACA), Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) rules, retirement plan reforms, and paid sick leave.

Specifically, this webcast will inform attendees about:

Current efforts to repeal and replace the ACA, and compliance expectations through any transition period.

Recently finalized new EEOC rules and other initiatives that address pay equity.

Retirement plan reforms to expand opportunities to save for retirement at the workplace.

The impact of increasing local government activism, such as paid sick leave mandates.

The webcast -- for HR leaders, finance leaders and business owners -- will be conducted at 2 p.m. ET on Tuesday, January 31, 2017. The session will be led by Ellen Feeney, vice president, Counsel, Global Compliance at ADP, and Pete Isberg, vice president, Government Relations, for ADP.

ADP remains at the forefront of helping employers understand the complex compliance, financial and strategic issues surrounding workforce management and can help organizations manage future regulatory requirements.

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

