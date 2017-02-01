Media Alert: ADP to Host Webcasts That Examine Employment and Benefits Trends in the New Year

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Feb 1, 2017) - ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP) - Employment and benefits trends constantly evolve and the usual transition to a new administration may be adding a layer of uncertainty to companies' benefits and compliance planning for 2017. What should employers expect in this new environment? What benefits trends should employers understand that can help them turn their benefits strategy into a business asset?

To help inform employers, ADP® will conduct two hour-long webcasts that will provide critical insights into these questions and observations on what to expect as 2017 unfolds.

The webcasts will inform attendees about:

Top employment law trends, such as: Wage and hour requirements of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA). Changes to paid sick leave laws. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) reporting.





Top benefits trends, such as: Changes to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and other regulatory updates. Needs of the multi-generational workforce. Benefits as a strategic differentiator for top talent. How technology ties into business benefits strategy.



The webcasts -- for HR leaders, finance leaders and business owners -- will be conducted at 11a.m. ET and 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 15, 2017. The sessions will be led by Ellen Feeney, vice president, Counsel, Global Compliance at ADP; Pete Isberg, vice president, Government Relations for ADP, and Brant Biggers, vice president of sales for ADP.

ADP remains at the forefront of helping employers understand the complex compliance, financial and strategic issues surrounding workforce management and can help organizations manage future regulatory requirements.

The webcasts will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

