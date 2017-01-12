Media Alert: ADP to Host Webcast to Help Companies Capture Eligible Tax Credits

ROSELAND, NJ--(Marketwired - Jan 12, 2017) - Now that 2017 is here, it's business as usual for many companies. One critical task that may already be facing business leaders is the need to identify tax credits the business may be eligible for and to develop a process to maximize the benefits the business can gain from capturing them.

For many companies, tax credit opportunities are often lost or overlooked due to lack of knowledge about available programs, the latest legislative updates, technology or strategy. It makes good business sense to learn about key approaches, advanced technology and data analytics that may help identify the myriad tax credits associated with hiring, training, investing in the economy and more.

To help inform employers, ADP® will conduct an hour-long webcast that will provide information about the latest trends and best practices that may help business leaders survey the field of available tax credits, while retroactively identifying opportunities that otherwise may have been overlooked. Incorporating a strong foundation of technology and analytics may help companies pursue new eligible tax credit opportunities and optimize the value of each tax credit.

This webcast will help attendees learn:

How to adopt and use technology and analytics to identify and secure eligible tax credits.

How to retroactively capture tax credits that may apply to a business.

How to uncover tax credits for which a business may qualify.

How to stay current with tax credits news and legislative updates, and how they apply to certain businesses.

The webcast -- for HR leaders, finance leaders and business owners -- will be conducted at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 26, 2017. The session will be led by Paul VanHuysen, director of Tax Credit Services at ADP.

ADP remains at the forefront of helping employers understand the complex compliance, financial and strategic issues surrounding workforce management and can help organizations manage future tax credit requirements that may impact them.

The webcast will be recorded and a replay link will be sent to all registrants.

About ADP ( NASDAQ : ADP)

Powerful technology plus a human touch. Companies of all types and sizes around the world rely on ADP's cloud software and expert insights to help unlock the potential of their people. HR. Talent. Benefits. Payroll. Compliance. Working together to build a better workforce. For more information, visit ADP.com.

ADP and the ADP logo are registered trademarks of ADP, LLC. ADP A more human resource. is a service mark of ADP, LLC. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Copyright © 2017 ADP, LLC. All rights reserved.

ADP-Media