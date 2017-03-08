MEDIA ALERT: Andes Technology Will Demonstrate How its System Control Processor Can Simplify SoC Design at the TSMC NA Technology Symposium

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) -





What: The 23rd annual TSMC Technology Symposium showcases TSMC and its partners' solutions to complex system on chip (SoC) designs





Who: Andes Technology Corp. CTO and Senior VP of RD & TM, Charlie Hong-Men Su, and Senior Vice President USA, Emerson Hsiao will detail how replacing state machine logic with an Andes system control processor in an SoC design reduces risk and greatly increases design flexibility.





Why: Andes Technology Corp. is bringing its very successful and highly demanded embedded processor cores, with 21st Century architecture, from Asia to U.S. fabless and fablite semiconductor companies. The architecture enables and enhances next generation SoC designs with unique functionality such as the system control processor.





Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.





When: Andes executives will be available from 8:30 through the 5:30-to-6:30 evening reception Wednesday, March 15, at Booth 907, in the TSMC NA Technology Symposium Partner Pavilion. To schedule an interview, contact Jonah McLeod (jonahm@andestech.com) (510) 449 8634.





Where: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054.