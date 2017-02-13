MEDIA ALERT: Azul Systems Live Webinar - Performant Java Microservices with Docker and Zing

Azul's Deputy CTO and Java Champion Simon Ritter to give insights into how to best use Azul Zing JVM with Docker to build and deploy applications that have the fastest, pauseless performance

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced that Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems and officially recognized Java Champion will be conducting a webinar, taking place on February 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. pacific/ 2:00 p.m. eastern, as well as February 15, 2017 10:00 GMT/11:00 ECT for audiences in EMEA:

WHO: Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems

WHAT: Live Webinar: Performant Java Microservices with Docker and Zing

Azul Zing JVM combined with Docker can be used to build and deploy applications that have excellent performance, eliminating the problems of long garbage collection pauses. Zing can also deliver fast adaptive compilation warm-up using ReadyNow. This 30-minute webinar will review:

A quick review of microservice architectures and how Docker fits into them

Why Java is ideal for microservices-based designs

The challenges one can face deploying Java with microservices, and how the Zing JVM addresses and solves them

Register here: https://www.azul.com/events/azul-webinar-performant-java-microservices-with-docker-and-zing/

