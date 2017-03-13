MEDIA ALERT: Azul Systems Live Webinar -- The Future of Garbage Collection in Java

Azul's Deputy CTO and Java Champion Simon Ritter to examine the changes planned for JDK 9 and talk about what the future might hold for memory management in Java

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced that Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems and officially recognized Java Champion will be conducting a webinar, taking place on March 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. pacific/2:00 p.m. eastern, as well as March 15, 2017 at 10:00 GMT/11:00 CET for audiences in Europe and Asia:

WHO: Simon Ritter, Deputy CTO of Azul Systems

WHAT: Live Webinar: The Future of Garbage Collection in Java

JDK 9 brings changes to garbage collection in the JVM; in this case, removing, rather than adding options. In this 30-minute webinar, world-renowned Java Champion Simon Ritter will:

Look at the changes planned for JDK 9 and talk about what the future might hold for memory management in Java.

Examine the different approaches G1, Shenandoah and Zing all provide to solve this problem. Understanding how they work is critical to deciding which one of them to use.

Register here: https://www.azul.com/events/azul-webinar-future-garbage-collection-java/

About Azul Systems

@azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry's only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, the embedded community and the IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul's certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK with a variety of flexible enterprise and embedded support options, including custom configurations for embedded and IoT use cases. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.

Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.