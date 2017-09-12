MEDIA ALERT: Breker Verification Systems to Demonstrate Portable Stimulus at DVCon India

Tutorial Introducing Portable Stimulus Standard includes Presentation from Breker's Adnan Hamid

WHO: Breker Verification Systems, the leading provider of Portable Stimulus

WHAT: Will demonstrate practical applications of its implementation of the Early Adopter release of the Portable Stimulus Specification from Accellera at DVCon India in Booth #404, including its use in UVM-based simulation environments and embedded software testing in emulation systems.

WHEN: Thursday, September 14, from 11 a.m. until 6:30p.m. and Friday, September 15, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

WHERE: The Leela Palace Bengaluru, Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Adnan Hamid, Breker's chief executive officer and member of the Portable Stimulus Working Group (PSWG), will be a presenter during the tutorial titled, "An Introduction to the Accellera Portable Stimulus Standard," Thursday. His presentation will cover aspects of how the Portable Stimulus Specification standard is applied to different verification scenarios.

Breker Verification Systems

Breker Verification Systems is the leading provider of Portable Stimulus, a standard means to specify verification intent and behaviors reusable across target platforms, and the first company to introduce graph-based verification. Its Portable Stimulus suite of tools is Graph-based to make complex scenarios comprehensible, Portable, eliminating test redundancy across process, and Shareable to foster communication and reuse giving chip design verification groups true Verification GPS. Breker is privately held.

