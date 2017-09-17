MEDIA ALERT - Credo Demonstrates Single-Lane 100G PAM-4 at ECOC 2017

Shows Solutions For HyperScale Data Center Connectivity in 100G, 200G and 400G Networks

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN--(Marketwired - September 17, 2017) - Credo Semiconductor, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, today announced it will demonstrate single-lane 100G PAM-4 SerDes performance at this week's ECOC 2017 Conference in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The HyperScale Data Center providers view 100G per lambda optical connectivity as a strategic priority. The demonstration hosted in the Keysight booth shows the complete transmit path from two 50G PAM-4 host-side interface lanes to a single-lane 100G PAM-4 optical Tx. Implementations that can be supported with this technology include 400G-DR4/FR4 in addition to 100G-DR/FR/LR.

WHERE: ECOC 2017 Conference

Gothenburg, Sweden

Keysight Booth (Hall 3, stand 239)

WHEN: September 18 - 20, 2017

9:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

WHAT: ECOC is one of the premier international conferences in the field, with an exciting and comprehensive coverage of cutting-edge basic and applied research. Each year, ECOC offers unique insights into leading developments in optical communications and unparalleled networking with over 5,000 of your colleagues from all over the world.

About Credo Semiconductor

Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced process nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. Credo is headquartered in Milpitas, California and has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information: www.credosemi.com