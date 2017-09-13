News Room

SOURCE: Credo Semiconductor, Inc.

Credo Semiconductor, Inc.

September 13, 2017 10:00 ET

MEDIA ALERT: Credo Demonstrates Single-Lane 112G and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2017 OIP Ecosystem Forum

Shows Solutions For HyperScale Data Center Connectivity in 100G, 200G and 400G Networks

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - September 13, 2017) - Credo Semiconductor, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, today announced it will demonstrate its full offering of advanced SerDes IP at this week's TSMC Technology Symposium, showcasing single-lane 112G PAM4 SerDes solutions.

The wide range of Credo SerDes IP solutions enables ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designers to meet the power and performance requirements of a variety of TSMC advanced processing nodes and supports emerging IEEE standards including 802.3cd/802.3bs/802.3bm which call out 100GBase-DR1, 400GBase-DR4, and 400GBase-FR4.

WHERE:
TSMC Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum
Santa Clara Convention Center
5001 Great America Parkway
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Booth #907

WHEN:
September 13, 2017
8:00 a.m. - 6:30 p.m.

WHAT:
The TSMC OIP Ecosystem Forum brings together TSMC's design ecosystem companies and our customers to share practical, tested solutions to today's design challenges. Success stories that illustrate TSMC's design ecosystem best practices highlight the event.

About Credo Semiconductor
Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high-performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced process nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. Credo is headquartered in Milpitas, California and has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information: www.credosemi.com

Contact Information

News Room
 