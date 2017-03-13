MEDIA ALERT: Credo Demonstrates Single-Lane 112G and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP at TSMC Technology Symposium 2017

Shows Solutions For Data Center Connectivity in 100G, 200G and 400G Networks

MILPITAS, CA--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Credo Semiconductor, a global innovation leader in Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology, today announced it will demonstrate its full offering of advanced SerDes IP at this week's TSMC Technology Symposium, including a single-lane 112G PAM4 short reach (SR) IP solution and long reach (LR) 56Gbps PAM4 SerDes IP solution.

The wide range of Credo SerDes IP solutions enables ASIC, ASSP, and SoC designers to meet the power and performance requirements of a variety of emerging IEEE standards and Optical Internetworking Forum (OIF) implementation agreements, including 100GBase-DR1, 400GBase-DR4, and 200G/400GBase-FR4.

WHERE:

TSMC Technology Symposium

Santa Clara Convention Center

5001 Great America Parkway

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Booth #903

WHEN:

March 15, 2017

8:30 a.m. - 5:45 p.m.

WHAT:

The 23rd annual TSMC Technology Symposium will showcase TSMC's advanced and specialty technologies, advanced backend capabilities and future development plans.

Credo is a leading provider of high performance, mixed-signal semiconductor solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and high performance computing markets. Credo's advanced Serializer-Deserializer (SerDes) technology delivers the bandwidth scalability and end-to-end signal integrity for next generation platforms requiring single-lane 25G, 50G, and 100G connectivity. The company makes its SerDes available in the form of Intellectual Property (IP) licensing on the most advanced process nodes and with complementary product families focused on extending reach and multiplexing to higher data rates. Credo is headquartered in Milpitas, California and has offices in Shanghai and Hong Kong. For more information: www.credosemi.com