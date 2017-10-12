MEDIA ALERT: Dome9 Webinar with Amazon Web Services and Western Union Explores the Trials and Tribulations of Implementing 'Security at Scale' on AWS

SOURCE: Dome9 Security
October 12, 2017 09:00 ET
SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Dome9 Security, the leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced the company will be hosting a live webinar with Amazon Web Services and Western Union. The webinar, "How Western Union Implemented Security Measures at Scale on AWS with Dome9 Arc," will be hosted on October 17, 2017 and available for download after the event.
The webinar with AWS, Western Union and Dome9 will cover how to use the native security controls on AWS, combined with the powerful capabilities of Dome9 Arc, to ensure businesses remain secure and compliant on the AWS Cloud, at any scale.
Topics Covered:
Event Details
When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017
What Time: 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET
Topic: How Western Union Implemented Security Measures at Scale on AWS with Dome9 Arc
Registration: Please visit our event page to register
Who:
Additional Resources:
For more information on Dome9 Arc, click here
Follow us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dome9-security
Follow us on Twitter here: @Dome9
About Dome9
Dome9, the public cloud security company, delivers peace of mind to enterprises through security and compliance automation as they scale in any cloud. With Dome9, organizations gain full visibility and control of their security posture, allowing them to minimize their attack surface and protect against vulnerabilities, identity theft, and data loss in the cloud. Dome9's agentless SaaS solution provides operational efficiency for faster time-to-protection. Enterprises choose Dome9 as their key partner to provide the active protection necessary throughout their cloud journey. Learn more at https://dome9.com.
Media Contact:Travis Anderson
10Fold for Dome9
(925) 271-8227Email Contact
Media Contact:Travis Anderson
10Fold for Dome9
(925) 271-8227Email Contact
See all RSS Newsfeeds