MEDIA ALERT: Dome9 Webinar with Amazon Web Services and Western Union Explores the Trials and Tribulations of Implementing 'Security at Scale' on AWS

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 12, 2017) - Dome9 Security, the leader in cloud infrastructure security, today announced the company will be hosting a live webinar with Amazon Web Services and Western Union. The webinar, "How Western Union Implemented Security Measures at Scale on AWS with Dome9 Arc," will be hosted on October 17, 2017 and available for download after the event.

The webinar with AWS, Western Union and Dome9 will cover how to use the native security controls on AWS, combined with the powerful capabilities of Dome9 Arc, to ensure businesses remain secure and compliant on the AWS Cloud, at any scale.

Topics Covered:

Methods for mitigating top security concerns for enterprises deploying workloads to the cloud

AWS best practices and tools used to achieve robust security in cloud environments

How visibility, automated compliance and active protection deliver better cloud security

Event Details

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2017

What Time: 8 a.m. PT/ 11 a.m. ET

Topic: How Western Union Implemented Security Measures at Scale on AWS with Dome9 Arc

Who:

Scott Ward, partner solutions architect, Amazon Web Services

Suda Srinivasan, vice president of growth, Dome9 Security

Roman Gruber, director application security, Western Union

