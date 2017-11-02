MEDIA ALERT: "Empowering Leadership with WIT and WISDOM" -- Women Executives from Tech Sector Address Career Choices for Men, Women

November 28 Panel Hosted by ESD Alliance, ANSYS, SEMI, Semiconductor Engineering

WHAT: "Empowering Leadership with WIT(Women in Technology) and WISDOM," a panel of women executives from the technology sector who will address career choices for women and men, including personal branding, leadership, negotiation, networking and mentoring

WHO: Hosted by the Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), ANSYS, SEMI and Semiconductor Engineering, in cooperation with NetSpeed Systems, Samsung, Stanford Health Care and Tribal Ventures

WHEN: Tuesday, November 28, beginning with dinner and refreshments at 6 p.m. The panel discussion will start at 6:45 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

SEMI

673 South Milpitas Blvd.

Milpitas, CA 95035

Moderated by Ann Steffora Mutschler, executive editor/EDA at Semiconductor Engineering, panelists will be:

Amita Dhawan, executive director, Applications at Stanford Health Care

Indira Joshi, Samsung Memory Solutions Lab's director of Datacenter Storage and Memory Architecture

Sundari Mitra, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of NetSpeed Systems

Mona Sabet, Tribal Ventures' managing director

Margaret Schmitt, chief of staff to the CEO at ANSYS

"Empowering Leadership with WIT and WISDOM" is open free of charge, but seating is limited. To register, go to: http://conta.cc/2hieFpF

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

