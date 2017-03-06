MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance Organizes "Energy Policy and Strategy for the IoT Era" Panel

Will Outline New Rules for PCs from the California Energy Commission

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT: Will present an informational panel, "Energy Policy and Strategy for the IoT Era," to outline the new rules for PCs set by the California Energy Commission (CEC). It will be moderated by Grant Pierce, chief executive officer (CEO) of Sonics, Inc. and chairman of the ESD Alliance board of directors.

WHEN: Thursday, March 23, beginning at 6 p.m. with networking, light snacks and drinks, concluding at 9 p.m.

WHERE: San Jose City Hall Rotunda. 200 East Santa Clara Street, San Jose, Calif.

The program will explain the CEC's new energy efficiency rules and regulations for PCs and monitors, and give panelists a chance to provide their perspectives. A panel discussion and audience Q&A session will follow. Panelists include:

Ned Finkle, vice president of External Affairs at NVIDIA

Vojin Zivojnovic, founder and CEO of AGGIOS



Dave Ashuckian, CEC's deputy director of the Efficiency Division



Pierre Delforge, director, High Tech Sector Energy Efficiency of the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)



Vic Kulkarni, ANSYS' senior vice president and general manager of the RTL Power Business



Shahid Sheikh, director in Government and Policy Group with Intel Corporation



Lip-Bu Tan, Cadence's president and CEO



Ashuckian and Delforge will explain how the rules came about and why they are necessary, how much energy they will save, when they will take effect and how they will be enforced. They will address what the rules mean for manufacturers and the supply chain and their implications for broader national and global energy efficiency standards for electronic products, particularly as it relates to the emerging IoT market.

Attendees will learn about potential new technical innovations in design and manufacturing, insights into energy efficiency and what impact the rules will have on their companies' as well as industries' energy policies and strategies. Panelists will attempt to determine how the new rules could affect the economy.

The panel is open free of charge to all ESD Alliance member companies. Non-members are welcome to attend for a fee of $40. More details and registration information can be found at: http://bit.ly/2mdHKpH

