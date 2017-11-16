MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance, San Jose State University to Host Artificial Intelligence and Convolution Neural Networks Discussion December 4

Jim Hogan to Moderate Panel of Experts -- OneSpin's Raik Brinkmann, Patent Attorney James Gambale, Chris Rowen of Cognite Ventures, Sonics' Drew Wingard

WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, and San Jose State University (SJSU)

WHAT: Will host "Artificial Intelligence and Convolution Neural Networks," a panel discussion on the systems companies are building to gather data and process it to drive business operations.

WHEN: Monday, December 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. with refreshments and networking. The panel will start at 7 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m.

WHERE:

San Jose State University

Diaz Compean Student Union Theater

211 South 9th Street

San Jose, Calif. 95112

The event, the third evening in a series, is presented by noted Silicon Valley Investor Jim Hogan, who will serve as moderator.

Panelists include:

Raik Brinkmann, president and chief executive officer of OneSpin Solutions

James R. Gambale Jr., a registered patent attorney

Chris Rowen, principal at Cognite Ventures

Drew Wingard, Sonics' co-founder and chief technology officer

The event is open free of charge. Complimentary parking is available on the SJSU campus. Registration information can be found at: http://bit.ly/2iNhgvu

About the Electronic System Design Alliance

The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.

