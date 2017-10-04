MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance, San Jose State University to Host Second Evening in Series on Cognitive Era October 18

REDWOOD CITY, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 4, 2017) -
WHO: The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, and San Jose State University (SJSU)
WHAT: Will host the second evening in a series on The Cognitive Era titled, "Preparing for the Cognitive Era: Education, Occupation and You," offered by Vishal Kapoor, a founding principal at three legged stool. The evening is presented by noted Silicon Valley Investor Jim Hogan.
WHEN: Wednesday, October 18, beginning at 6 p.m. with refreshments and networking. Kapoor's talk will start at 7 p.m. and run until 8:30 p.m.
WHERE:
San Jose State University
Diaz Compean Student Union Theater
211 South 9th Street
San Jose, Calif. 95112
Complimentary parking is available
Kapoor will share his perspective on the dynamics of the Cognitive Era and assess the major shifts in education, occupation and understanding of the practical dynamics. He will challenge audience member to think about how the Cognitive Era is affecting them and whether they are prepared for it.
The event is open free of charge. Complimentary parking is available on the SJSU campus. To register, go to: http://bit.ly/2xar60S
About the Electronic System Design Alliance
The Electronic System Design (ESD) Alliance, an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem, is a forum to address technical, marketing, economic and legislative issues affecting the entire industry. It acts as the central voice to communicate and promote the value of the semiconductor design industry as a vital component of the global electronics industry.
Follow the ESD Alliance:
Website: esd-alliance.org
ESD Alliance Bridging the Frontier blog: http://bit.ly/2oJUVzl
Twitter: @ESDAlliance
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/8424092
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ESDAlliance
All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.