MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Host CEO Outlook April 6

Semiconductor Engineering's Ed Sperling to Moderate Panel of Four Noted CEOs/Alliance Board Members on the Semiconductor Design Ecosystem

WHO:

The Electronic System Design Alliance (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

WHAT:

Will host the CEO Outlook moderated by Ed Sperling, editor-in-chief of Semiconductor Engineering and featuring ESD Alliance Board Members:

Aart de Geus, co-chief executive officer (CEO) from Synopsys

Lip-Bu Tan, president and CEO of Cadence

ARM's CEO Simon Segars

Wally Rhines, chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics

WHEN:

Thursday, April 6, from 6:30 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. Dinner and drinks will be provided. A private reception for ESD Alliance members only to mingle with speakers will begin at 5:30pm.

WHERE:

Synopsys in Mountain View, Calif.

Panelists will discuss their views on the future of the semiconductor design ecosystem, review trends and point out potential opportunities and danger signs ahead. After brief opening statements about the future of the industry, the moderator will lead the panel through a series of discussions about what lies ahead. This will be followed by an interactive audience-driven Q&A session.

The panel is open free of charge to all ESD Alliance member companies. Non-members can attend for a fee of $25. Registration information can be found at: http://conta.cc/2m1ESxf

