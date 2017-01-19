MEDIA ALERT -- Groundbreaking Plan to Ban S. Korea Dog Meat Consumption -- Press Conference in Seoul, 25th January 2017

Last Chance for Animals, other activists to meet with S. Korean Chairman Pyo Chang-Wan

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Media is invited to attend a press conference in Seoul on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017, which will reveal unprecedented government plans to end the dog meat industry in South Korea.

Senator Pyo Chang-Wan, Chairman of the Animal Welfare Committee in the National Assembly in South Korea, will host the conference, where he will announce his plans to introduce changes to the current Korean Animal Protection legislation that will ultimately create a ban on the sale and consumption of dog meat in the country.

Chris DeRose, Founder and President of international animal advocacy organization Last Chance for Animals; Nami Kim, South Korean animal activist and founder of Save Korean Dogs; and Leonard Coyne of the Thai-based Soi Dog Foundation, an animal welfare organization which worked with the Thai government to introduce legislation banning the sale and consumption of dog and cat meat in that country, are all supporting Mr Pyo Chang-Wan, and will also be answering questions at the conference.

This will garner attention across the world, due in no small part to the contentious nature of dog meat consumption, and to the significant and vociferous pressure being applied by animal rights organizations to all governments in countries that legally consume dog meat. Details of the media conference are as follows:

Date: 25th January 2017

Venue: National Assembly Building, 150-701 1, Uisadang-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul Telephone: +82-2-788-2114

Time: 14h00 to 16h00

Buffet food and drinks will be served after the media conference.

Please confirm your attendance as soon as possible.

ABOUT:

Last Chance for Animals (LCA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to eliminating animal exploitation through education, investigations, legislation, and public awareness campaigns. Since its formation in 1984, LCA has succeeded as one of the nation's pioneer animal advocacy groups. LCA's educational and public outreach programs have empowered the public to make positive changes for animals in their communities. For more information, visit http://www.lcanimal.org/.

