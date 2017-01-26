MEDIA ALERT: HSA Foundation, AMD Spearheading Heterogeneous Compute Tutorial at CGO

BEAVERTON, OR--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation together with Foundation member AMD will be providing a half-day tutorial entitled, 'Updates in Heterogeneous Compute' at the International Symposium on Code Generation and Optimization (CGO). The conference will be held from Feb. 4-8 in Austin, TX.

CGO provides a venue to bring together researchers and practitioners working at the interface of hardware and software on a wide range of optimization and code generation techniques and related issues. The conference spans the spectrum from purely static to fully dynamic approaches, and from pure software-based methods to specific architectural features and support for code generation and optimization.

The half-day tutorial will be presented by AMD Fellow Paul Blinzer on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 1:15 PM in Room 616B. Blinzer's talk will provide insight into the latest developments in hardware and software for heterogeneous compute, a solution required for a growing number of applications including vision based IoT systems, mobile devices, desktops, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, AR/VR environments, and servers.

The talk will include updates on HSA, a standardized platform design supported by more than 40 technology companies and 23 universities that unlocks the performance and power efficiency of the parallel computing engines found in most modern electronic devices.

The tutorial and other CGO sessions will be held at the Hilton hotel, 500 East 4th St., Austin. For more information, including a full list of speakers, supporting organizations and sponsors, as well as registration information, please visit: http://cgo.org/cgo2017.

About the HSA Foundation

The HSA (Heterogeneous System Architecture) Foundation is a non-profit consortium of SoC IP vendors, OEMs, Academia, SoC vendors, OSVs and ISVs, whose goal is making programming for parallel computing easy and pervasive. HSA members are building a heterogeneous computing ecosystem, rooted in industry standards, which combines scalar processing on the CPU with parallel processing on the GPU, while enabling high bandwidth access to memory and high application performance with low power consumption. HSA defines interfaces for parallel computation using CPU, GPU and other programmable and fixed function devices, while supporting a diverse set of high-level programming languages, and creating the foundation for next-generation, general-purpose computing.

About Paul Blinzer

Paul Blinzer works on a wide variety of Platform System Software architecture projects and specifically on the Heterogeneous System Architecture (HSA) System Software at Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) as a Fellow in the System Software group. Living in the Seattle, WA area, during his career he has worked in various roles on system level driver development, system software development, graphics architecture, graphics & compute acceleration since the early '90s. Paul is the chairperson of the "System Architecture Workgroup" of the HSA Foundation. He has a degree in Electrical Engineering (Dipl.-Ing) from TU Braunschweig, Germany.

