Media Alert: Interana CEO and Co-Founder Ann Johnson To Speak At Collision 2017

SaaS Monster Panel Discussion to Focus on How Big Data Will Drive Competitive Intelligence

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - May 1, 2017) - COLLISION CONF Booth #S7 -- Interana, the leader in interactive behavioral analytics for digital businesses, today announced that Ann Johnson, CEO and co-founder, will speak at Collision 2017 on Thursday May 4, at 10:45am Central, in New Orleans. Ann will lead a SaaS Monster panel discussion that will focus on how to get real results from your big data, and importantly, how to identify meaningful data to inform decision making.

As analytics continues to become increasingly strategic and central to many business roles, every business is a data-informed business and every person is an analytics user. Organizations save precious resources, including time and money, when they give several people access to the company's data vs. one to three. Putting data in the hands of more people across every department of an organization -- not just the data scientists -- and providing them with the tools to use it, is important in today's competitive business environment.

Interana has built a product uniquely capable of liberating data to everyone in an organization, allowing users of any skill level to draw valuable insights to inform their decision making. Customers such as Tinder, Microsoft, Sonos, and Reddit are harnessing Interana to put data in the hands of every end user, allowing more people to answer their own questions about digital behavior.

At Collision, Ann will join an impressive gathering of industry leaders from some of the world's fastest growing startups and largest companies, alongside media, for two days of speaking sessions, workshops, and networking. Collision is considered to be "America's fastest growing tech conference" created by the team behind Web Summit. In two years, Collision has grown to almost 20,000 attendees from more than 100 countries.

When: Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 10:45am Central Time

What: Interana's Ann Johnson will lead the Collision 2017 panel session, "How will big data drive competitive intelligence?"

Who: Panelists include Ann Johnson, CEO and co-founder, Interana and Gaia Dempsey VP and co-founder, DAQRI International. The panel will be moderated by Rob Pegoraro, Yahoo Finance contributor and USA Today columnist.

Topic: Making big data work for you. Easier said than done. Ann Johnson of Interana and Gaia Dempsey of DAQRI explain how to make it bring real results, and how to identify meaningful data to inform decision making.

Where: Collision 2017, SaaS Monster; New Orleans, LA; May 2-4, 2017

Meet Interana at Collision

To meet our team and learn more about the value of interactive data exploration for digital businesses, please stop by Collision at booth #S7.

About Interana

Interana empowers users across digital businesses such as Microsoft, Tinder, Sonos and Imgur in roles from product to customer success and growth, to routinely and interactively explore real behavior to inform everything they do. Interana is all-in-one software that allows people to explore event data across large populations of actors and answer virtually any behavioral question through an interactive visual interface married to a blindingly fast, scalable and distributed proprietary back end.