Media Alert: ION360 U To Be Showcased at New York Comic Con

WHO:

ION360 U, the new 360-degree and 4K live stream camera that fully integrates with your smartphone.

WHAT:

The ION360 U will be available for media to test drive, capture content, and share live and photo moments at one of the most fun, lively and photogenic events in the country.

WHERE:

New York Comic Con, the largest comic book and pop culture gathering in the country @ New York Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.

WHEN:

October 5-8, 2017 at 451 Media's booth #444. Try the new ION360 U camera during 451's signing events for their graphic novels premiering at NYCC as follows:

THURSDAY 10/5

Noon - 1:00 ET FRIDAY 10/6

2:00 - 3:00 ET SATURDAY 10/7

2:00 - 3:00 ET SUNDAY 10/8

11:00 - Noon ET Self Strange ~

Clay McLeod Chapman Stained ~

David Baron

Adam Gorham

Phillip Sevy Stained ~

David Baron

Steve Morris

Adam Gorham

Phillip Sevy Self Strange ~

Clay McLeod Chapman Red Dogs ~

Alex Cormack

John Rauch

Tom Velez Nvrlnd ~

Thomas Chu Nvrlnd ~

Thomas Chu Red Dogs ~

Alex Cormack

John Rauch

Tom Velez Exmortis ~

Raymond Bermudez THURSDAY 10/5

2:00 - 3:00 ET FRIDAY 10/6

4:30 - 5:30 ET SATURDAY 10/7

3:00 - 4:00 ET SUNDAY 10/8

1:00 - 2:00 ET Stained ~

David Baron

Adam Gorham

Phillip Sevy Self Storage ~

Clay McLeod Chapman Self Strange ~

Clay McLeod Chapman Stained ~

Jock

David Baron Red Dogs ~

Alex Cormack

John Rauch

Tom Velez Red Dogs ~

Alex Cormack

John Rauch

Tom Velez

Taylor Esposito Exmortis ~

Raymond Bermudez Exmortis ~

Raymond Bermudez SUNDAY 10/8

2:00 - 3:00 ET Stained ~

David Baron

Adam Gorham

Phillip Sevy Nvrlnd ~

Thomas Chu

WHY:

This is the perfect event to capture amazing 360 photos and live stream in 4K to your Facebook and YouTube followers, with a best-in-class camera that simply and easily attaches to your iPhone 7 / 7 Plus or Samsung 8 / 8+.

The ION360 U fully integrates with your smartphone, snapping onto the phone case, and running off a battery that is integrated into the protective cover. The camera will not affect your smart device's power, functions, or service in anyway.

HOW:

Stop by the 451 Media booth #444 at New York Comic Con, ask for the ION360 representative, and they'll set you up* with an ION360 U camera and protective battery case so you can capture your content and share your experiences on social media.

* based on availability

About ION360:

Founded in 2016, ION360 is a global leader developing and manufacturing 360-degree cameras with offices in the USA, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and Japan. With the ION360 U, the company has reimagined the capture and sharing of 360-degree images and live stream 4K video by instantly transforming a smartphone into a 360-degree camera. For more information, visit ion360.com.