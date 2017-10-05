Media Alert: ION360 U To Be Showcased at New York Comic Con

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) -
WHO:
ION360 U, the new 360-degree and 4K live stream camera that fully integrates with your smartphone.
WHAT:
The ION360 U will be available for media to test drive, capture content, and share live and photo moments at one of the most fun, lively and photogenic events in the country.
WHERE:
New York Comic Con, the largest comic book and pop culture gathering in the country @ New York Jacob K. Javits Convention Center.
WHEN:
October 5-8, 2017 at 451 Media's booth #444. Try the new ION360 U camera during 451's signing events for their graphic novels premiering at NYCC as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|THURSDAY 10/5
Noon - 1:00 ET
|
|FRIDAY 10/6
2:00 - 3:00 ET
|
|SATURDAY 10/7
2:00 - 3:00 ET
|
|SUNDAY 10/8
11:00 - Noon ET
|Self Strange ~
Clay McLeod Chapman
|
|Stained ~
David Baron
Adam Gorham
Phillip Sevy
|
|Stained ~
David Baron
Steve Morris
Adam Gorham
Phillip Sevy
|
|Self Strange ~
Clay McLeod Chapman
|Red Dogs ~
Alex Cormack
John Rauch
Tom Velez
|
|Nvrlnd ~
Thomas Chu
|
|Nvrlnd ~
Thomas Chu
|
|Red Dogs ~
Alex Cormack
John Rauch
Tom Velez
|Exmortis ~
Raymond Bermudez
|
WHY:
This is the perfect event to capture amazing 360 photos and live stream in 4K to your Facebook and YouTube followers, with a best-in-class camera that simply and easily attaches to your iPhone 7 / 7 Plus or Samsung 8 / 8+.
The ION360 U fully integrates with your smartphone, snapping onto the phone case, and running off a battery that is integrated into the protective cover. The camera will not affect your smart device's power, functions, or service in anyway.
HOW:
Stop by the 451 Media booth #444 at New York Comic Con, ask for the ION360 representative, and they'll set you up* with an ION360 U camera and protective battery case so you can capture your content and share your experiences on social media.
* based on availability
About ION360:
Founded in 2016, ION360 is a global leader developing and manufacturing 360-degree cameras with offices in the USA, Hong Kong, United Kingdom and Japan. With the ION360 U, the company has reimagined the capture and sharing of 360-degree images and live stream 4K video by instantly transforming a smartphone into a 360-degree camera. For more information, visit ion360.com.