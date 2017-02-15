Media Alert: Juniper Networks Demonstrates Drive to Digital Cohesion

Mobile World Congress Participation Highlights Critical Need to Ensure Network Readiness for Next Era of Mega-Services

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Juniper Networks ( NYSE : JNPR), the industry leader in network innovation, will be attending this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27 - March 2, Hall 2, booth #2J60. The company's presence will carry the overarching theme: "Are you ready for Digital Cohesion?" Juniper will discuss how the world will transition beyond the current era of digital disruption and transformation to a new era in which multiple applications securely self-assemble to deliver new, predictive services that continuously adapt to the user's behavior. Utilizing information from the devices, sensors and applications around us, this transformation will enable better decision-making and enrich our personal and business lives, while delivering these services seamlessly across mobile and fixed devices and IT infrastructure.

News Highlights

During the show, Juniper will showcase various mobile networking solutions and partnerships that help build a cloud-native IP platform that will prepare customers for 5G, IoT and ultimately Digital Cohesion. This platform is what Juniper refers to as its Mobile Cloud Architecture. This architecture provides robust solutions that will help mobile operators:

Drive Performance

Juniper will showcase how operators can future-proof their mobile cloud architecture for 5G and IoT with the industry's most scalable IP networking and data center solutions.

Improve Economics

Utilizing the industry's most deployed SDN solution, service providers can learn how to maximize the automation and agility of their mobile network.

Build Trust

See how Juniper's Software-Defined Secure Network portfolio of physical and virtual security system solutions can protect customer data and privacy, as well as the mobile network infrastructure.

Enhance Interoperability

Learn how to deploy integrated packet-optical mobile solutions effectively with a global leader in packet networking and optical DCI.

Utilize a Best-of-Breed Partner Ecosystem

Juniper's innovative NFV/SDN based end-to-end solutions with key partners Affirmed Networks, Amdocs, Ciena, Ericsson, IBM, NEC/NetCracker, Riverbed and Saguna Networks will be showcased.

Demonstrate Multi-Vendor Capability with Vodafone's VPN+

Juniper will participate in a multi-vendor technology demonstration with Vodafone on Juniper's booth throughout the event. VPN+, a key part of Vodafone Ocean Transformation, showcases the orchestrated and automated, secure, mobile VPN services capability of Vodafone's global network. Use cases shown will include SD-WAN, service chaining, on-demand services (e.g. large-scale data back-up), virtual cloud-hosted services, and universal, virtualized Customer Premise Equipment (CPE) such as routers, switches and firewalls. VPN+ is customer portal-driven, enabling auto-provisioning of services at the click of a mouse.

Juniper's innovative, high-performance and fully open network technology is widely deployed to create routing, switching, and security elements of this proof-of-concept infrastructure. Our virtual and physical technology solutions are core components of the VPN+ demo, to help enable automated, virtualized and secure service capability at scale.

Juniper's CEO Rami Rahim will host an investor and analyst update at Mobile World Congress on Tuesday, February 28, 15:00-16:00 CET, at the Hotel Fira Congress (opposite the Fira Gran Via exhibition campus) -- by invitation only.

Juniper will be participating in the Optical Internetworking Forum Event, an interoperability test and demonstration by Telefónica addressing multi-layer and multi-domain environments in global carrier labs, Tuesday, February 28. By invitation only, but two white papers detailing the business and technical aspects will be available.

Additionally, Juniper will be participating in joint solution demonstrations with Affirmed Networks, Amdocs, Ciena, Ericsson, NEC, NetCracker, Netronome and Saguna Networks on their respective booths throughout the event.

A 30 minute Facebook Live open Q&A session with Juniper CEO Rami Rahim on Wednesday, March 1, 15:00-15:30 -- The video stream and questions can be asked via Juniper's Facebook (add link to FB page).

A graffiti wall located at Gran Via in the Artist Rambla Networking Garden will enable artists to visually develop Juniper's MWC story over the four days of the event.

Juniper executives and other spokespeople will be available for media and analyst briefings throughout the show. For scheduling please contact Ian Williams, iwilliams@juniper.net

