MEDIA ALERT: Kilopass Highlights Its TSMC Foundation IP Partnership at TSMC Technology Symposium

Will Describe How Its Antifuse eNVM IP Has Successfully Taped Out at 10nm

SANTA CLARA, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 9, 2017) -

WHO: Kilopass Technology, Inc., the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP), will exhibit at TSMC NA Technology Symposium in Booth #704.

WHAT: Learn about Kilopass antifuse eNVM IP enabled at TSMC as part of the TSMC IP9000 program from 180nm to 16nm for security, code storage, and automotive applications. We have memory solutions in process flavors including general purpose, low power, ultra low power, high voltage, etc. Our leading customer in the mobile market has achieved 10nm production tapeout with Kilopass antifuse, further demonstrating the superior scalability of our bit cell technology.

WHEN: March 15, 2017, from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Booth #704 Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, Calif. 95054

For more information about Kilopass and its eNVM IP, visit: www.kilopass.com

Click to learn more about 2017 TSMC NA Technology Symposium.

About Kilopass

Kilopass Technology, Inc., is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit www.kilopass.com or email info@kilopass.com

Follow Kilopass on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Kilopass_