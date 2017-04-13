MEDIA ALERT: Kilopass Highlights Its Wonderfuse and Antifuse OTP at SMIC Advanced Technology Workshop 2017

Will Describe How Wonderfuse Replaces Metal Fuses and Antifuse eNVM IP Provides Code, Algorithm & Confidential Data Storage in SoC designs

WHO: Kilopass Technology, Inc., the leading provider of semiconductor embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) intellectual property (IP) will exhibit at SMIC Advanced Technology Workshop 2017

WHAT: Learn how Kilopass antifuse eNVM IP available at SMIC's 180nm to 28nm process nodes provides metal fuse replacement with its Wonderfuse offering and security and code, algorithm and confidential data storage with its antifuse eNVM IP.

WHEN: April 18, 2017, from 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara, Calif. 95054 Mission City Ballroom B1-B5

About Kilopass

Kilopass Technology, Inc., is the leader in embedded non-volatile memory (NVM) intellectual property (IP). Its patented technologies of one-time programmable (OTP) NVM solutions have boundless capacity to scale to advanced CMOS process geometries. They are portable to every major foundry and integrated device manufacturer (IDM), and meet market demands for increased integration, higher densities, lower cost, low-power management, better reliability and improved security. Trusted by today's best-known brands, Kilopass' technology has been integrated by more than 170 customers, with 10-billion units shipped in over 400 industrial, automotive, consumer electronics, mobile, analog and mixed-signal, and internet of things (IoT) chip designs. For more information, visit www.kilopass.com or email info@kilopass.com.

