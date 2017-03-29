MEDIA ALERT: Omnify Software and LNS Research to Host Webinar on ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Compliance

TEWKSBURY, MA--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) -

WHAT:

Webinar: Quality Starts with Me: SMB's Journey from Conformance to Performance

Small and Mid-sized Businesses (SMBs) have many compliance requirements levied upon them by regulators, industry, and customers. SMB manufacturers have the difficult job of interpreting each requirement and deciding when compliance is enough, and when additional investment and effort are warranted. One such requirement is ISO 9001 -- the quality management backbone for many manufacturers -- and the new ISO 9001:2015 update. ISO 9001 is a contractual requirement for certain industries and customers, and SMB suppliers to these industries and customers must be recertified to ISO 9001:2015 by October 2018.

This complimentary, educational webinar will provide an overview of the state of the Quality Management market based on results from an LNS Research Quality Management Survey and will also review the challenges companies are facing to achieve quality objectives and the best practices required for meeting ISO 9001: 2015 compliance. Quality Managers, Quality Engineers, Regulatory/Compliance Managers, and Engineering Managers at Small and Mid-sized companies will benefit from attending this webinar.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 1:00 P.M. EDT

WHERE:

Event will be presented online; those interested in attending this event can register for free at: https://omnifysoft.com/news/events/type/webinar

WHO:

Hosted by Omnify Software, www.omnifysoft.com with guest speaker Dan Jacob, Research Analyst for LNS Research, http://www.lnsresearch.com. Dan has over 20 years of experience in Quality, Reliability, Risk and Safety across several industries, primarily Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, High Tech and Electronics and Medical Devices.

About Omnify Software

Omnify Software, the leading provider of business-ready Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solutions for discrete manufacturers, helps OEMs shorten development cycles, accelerate product innovation and improve bottom-line profitability. Omnify's commitment to customer success has resulted in a unique solution that is quick to implement, easy to use, and provides an open integration platform. Our web-based solution offers flexible deployment options that allow customers to deploy on-premises, hosted or in the cloud. Omnify is well-known for superior customer service, delivering outstanding training, development and support with a team of experienced technology professionals. For more information about Omnify Software Product Lifecycle Management, please call 978-988-3800, email info@omnifysoft.com or visit www.omnifysoft.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook. and YouTube; or subscribe to the Omnify Software RSS Feed.

About LNS Research

LNS Research provides advisory and benchmarking services to help Line-of-Business and IT executives make critical decisions. Our research focuses on the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), Digital Transformation; and providing insights into the metrics, leadership, business processes, and technology capabilities needed for achieving Operational Excellence. Learn more at www.lnsresearch.com/blog.

