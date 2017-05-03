MEDIA ALERT: OneSpin Solutions Will Exhibit at Israel's ChipEx2017, Host Mini-Seminars on Safety-Critical Solutions for Automotive Applications

Four Comprehensive Design Verification Solutions Demos Planned, Including Safety Critical Analysis and Diagnostic Coverage

WHO: OneSpin® Solutions, provider of innovative formal verification solutions for error-free digital integrated circuits (ICs)

WHAT: Will exhibit at ChipEx2017 and present mini-seminars in its booth on safety-critical solutions for automotive applications using formal verification to satisfy ISO26262 requirements

WHEN: Wednesday, May 10

WHERE: Israel Trade Fair Center, Tel Aviv, Israel

Attendees can expect to see demonstrations of OneSpin's four comprehensive design verification solutions -- Safety Critical Analysis and Diagnostic coverage, Quantify™ Fault Observation Coverage, SystemC/C++ Formal Verification Environment and Equivalence Checking-Field Programmable Gate Array (EC-FPGA).

About OneSpin Solutions

OneSpin Solutions has established itself as a leader in formal verification through a range of advanced electronic design automation (EDA) solutions for digital integrated circuits. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, OneSpin is passionate about enabling users to address design challenges in areas where reliability really counts: safety-critical verification, SystemC/C++ high-level synthesis (HLS) code analysis and FPGA equivalence checking. Its advanced formal verification platform and dedication to getting it right the first time have fueled dramatic growth over the past four years as it forges partnerships with leading electronics companies to pursue design perfection. OneSpin: Making Electronics Reliable.

