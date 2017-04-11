Media Alert: QuickLogic to Partcipate in SMIC Advanced Technology Workshop 2017

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 11, 2017) - QuickLogic Corporation ( NASDAQ : QUIK), a developer of ultra-low power programmable sensor processing, display bridge and programmable logic solutions, was invited to take part in the 2017 SMIC Advanced Technology Workshops in Shanghai, Santa Clara and Hsinchu.

Shanghai: April 13th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 3F Shanghai Hall, Kerry Hotel Pudong Shanghai U.S.A. April 18th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Mission City Ballroom B1-B5, Santa Clara Convention Center Taiwan May 9th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Ballroom A&B, Ambassador Hsinchu

QuickLogic will be showcasing its latest ArcticPro™ eFPGA intellectual property technology that enables semiconductor companies and OEMs to reduce R&D costs, increase their revenue and gross margins, and address adjacent markets in a more scalable way. eFPGA technology enables complex embedded functionality and gives device developers the ability to make post-fabrication design changes to more closely meet market needs and increase product lifetimes.

