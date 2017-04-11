MEDIA ALERT: RedOwl CEO to Speak at Forcepoint's 2017 Cybersecurity Leadership Forum

Battlefield veteran Guy Filippelli shares lessons from leading software teams in Iraq and Afghanistan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, announced that today CEO Guy Filippelli will be giving a speech during Forcepoint's 2017 Cybersecurity Leadership Forum in Reston, Virginia. Guy's talk, "Analytics and The Analyst -- Lessons Learned from the Battlefield to the SOC," will include observations and principles honed from his experiences leading software teams in Afghanistan and Baghdad, and highlight how his insights can be applied to increasingly complex data challenges in security analytics, with a particular focus on insider risk. Guy will share his views on topics such as the importance of vision, the criticality of diverse data, the empowerment of the analyst, and the important role of analytics in cybersecurity.

WHAT: Forcepoint 2017 Cybersecurity Leadership Forum WHO: Guy Filippelli, CEO, RedOwl WHEN: 9:45 a.m. ET - April 11, 2017 WHERE: Hyatt Regency Reston, 1800 Presidents St., Reston, VA 20190

For more information or to RSVP to attend the event, please visit: https://go.forcepoint.com/FPCybersecurityLeadershipForumApril11Reg.html#Agenda.

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.