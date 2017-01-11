MEDIA ALERT: RedOwl COO to Present on Insider Risk and Future of Compliance and Surveillance at London Summit

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - January 11, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced that its Chief Operating Officer Brian White will share his perspective on insider threats and the future of compliance and information security surveillance during a panel at the Compliance Surveillance Summit in London on January 18, 2017. Co-hosted by BT and Verint, the event will bring together thought leaders and peers to tackle key issues faced by risk management professionals.

White will join the "Future of Capital Markets' Compliance and Information Security Surveillance" panel to highlight why it is critical for risk management professionals to prioritize pinpointing high-risk behavior within their organizations, including negligent, compromised and malicious employees, to reduce businesses' risk. He will also advise on how compliance and surveillance professionals can evolve from incident response to incident avoidance, moving from a reactive risk management posture to a proactive one.

WHAT: Compliance Surveillance Summit

WHO: Brian White, Chief Operating Officer of RedOwl

Luke Beeson, Vice President of Security for UK and Global Banking and Financial Markets Customers at BT

Maurice Evlyn-Bufton, Managing Director of Armstrong Wolfe

WHEN: January 18, 2017 from 8:00-11:00 AM GMT

WHERE: BT Tower, London

For more information or to register to attend the event, please visit: http://connect2.globalservices.bt.com/nextgenerationcompliance

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.