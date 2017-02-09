MEDIA ALERT: RedOwl to Host Insider Risk Forum at RSA 2017

SOURCE: RedOwl Analytics, Inc.
FBI Agent and Forrester Research Analyst to Join Panel on Insider Threats
SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced it will partner with IntSights, a top security intelligence firm, to host the Insider Risk Forum during the annual RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco. The forum, to be held on February 13, 2017, includes a panel discussion, bringing together some of the world's foremost insider risk experts to discuss best practices for mitigating insider threats, the role of the dark web in insider recruitment and the importance of contextual insights and robust analytics when building an insider threat program.
ABOUT REDOWL
RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Elena Keamy
Bateman Group for RedOwl
(415) 757-5545
