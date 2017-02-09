MEDIA ALERT: RedOwl to Host Insider Risk Forum at RSA 2017

FBI Agent and Forrester Research Analyst to Join Panel on Insider Threats

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - February 09, 2017) - RedOwl, the leading provider of insider risk solutions, today announced it will partner with IntSights, a top security intelligence firm, to host the Insider Risk Forum during the annual RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco. The forum, to be held on February 13, 2017, includes a panel discussion, bringing together some of the world's foremost insider risk experts to discuss best practices for mitigating insider threats, the role of the dark web in insider recruitment and the importance of contextual insights and robust analytics when building an insider threat program.

WHAT: Insider Risk Forum WHO: Ryan Pardee, Supervisory Special Agent Cyber Fusion Cell, FBI

Joseph Blankenship, Senior Analyst Serving Security & Risk Professionals, Forrester Research

Jay Leek, Managing Director, ClearSky Security & former CISO, Blackstone

Brian White, Chief Operating Officer of RedOwl

Alon Arvatz, Co-Founder, IntSights

WHEN: February 13, 2017 from 7:00 - 10:00 PM PT WHERE: 54 Mint, 16 Mint Plaza, San Francisco

For more information or to RSVP to attend the event, please visit: http://mkto-ab170082.com/VmYW000B410R000Mx00DnM0

ABOUT REDOWL

RedOwl helps large enterprise and government organizations mitigate insider threats with technology designed for the modern workplace. Information security and regulatory surveillance teams trust our behavioral analytics platform to provide holistic and actionable visibility of all human risk, ranging from common employee data leaks to malicious insider attacks. With offices in Baltimore, New York City, San Francisco, and London, RedOwl's investors include the Blackstone Group, Allegis Capital, and Conversion Capital. To learn more about RedOwl, visit: https://redowl.com.