MEDIA ALERT: RiskVision Hosts Webinar on Best Practices and ROI for Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Join RiskVision and Explore the Underlying Business Dynamics and User Case Data to provide an ROI Analysis of SOAR

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 11, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced the company will be hosting a free webinar, "Best Practices and ROI for Risk-Based Vulnerability Management," on October 24, 2017.

In this webcast, RiskVision will explore the best practices and ROI of the most successful business risk-centric vulnerability management programs, including:

Integrating data from disparate vulnerability-related data sources, like threat intelligence feeds, vulnerability scanners, exploit databases, asset management systems, configuration and patch management systems

Automating end-to-end steps and orchestrating collaboration and notification of security, business and IT stakeholders to achieve cyber hygiene in the TVM process

Leveraging advanced business risk-based vulnerability scoring to ensure the most critical vulnerabilities are either remediated or deferred deliberately with appropriate sign-offs and an audit trail

Tracking and communicating historical and real-time threat, vulnerability and business risk metrics and trending to stakeholders at all levels of the organization

Measuring automation efficiency and performance effectiveness with return on investment for risk-based TVM

Event Details

When: October 24, 2017

What Time: 11 a.m. PDT/ 2 p.m. EDT

Topic: Best Practices and ROI for Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Registration: Please visit our event page to register

Who:

Nevra Ledwon, account director, RiskVision

Kevin Barcellos, technical alliance director, RiskVision

Additional Resources:

For more information on the RiskVision TVM solution, click here

Follow us on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/riskvision

Follow us on Twitter here: @RiskVisionInc

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.