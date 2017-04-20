MEDIA ALERT: RiskVision Partners with Red River in Upcoming Webinar on Third-Party Risk

Topics Include Key Disciplines in Managing Third-Party Risk and Vendor Oversight

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Apr 20, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced a joint webinar on April 27, 2017, on third-party risk management and vendor oversight with technology transformation company, Red River.

This webinar will dissect how successful executives continually evaluate corporate risk and compliance activities that are imperative to their governance and strategic business objectives. RiskVision and Red River will also discuss the challenge of giving executives, auditors and managers a comprehensive view of their overall risk and compliance posture and deliver best practices and new approaches to reduce the risk factors with current vendors and throughout the life cycle of your third-party relationships.

Event Details:

When: April 27, 2017

What Time: 10 - 11 a.m. PST

Who:

René Barraza, principal consultant with Red River

Lorne Joseph, managing director with eGRC.COM

Greg Bernard, sales engineer with RiskVision

According to a recent survey conducted by the Ponemon Institute and sponsored by RiskVision, 70 percent of risk professionals believe that third-party risk in their organization is increasing significantly. The report also highlighted that in the past 12 months, organizations spent an average of approximately $10 million to respond to security incidents because of negligent or malicious third parties. Further, organizations must now consider the suppliers and partners of their vendors, creating an "Nth Party" risk management problem of much larger magnitude.

Additional Resources:

