MEDIA ALERT: RiskVision Presents "Risky Business" at Teradata Partners Conference

Join Industry Experts from Teradata and RiskVision to Learn More About the Complexities Around Automating the Security Compliance and Risk Processes

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 5, 2017) - RiskVision, the enterprise risk intelligence company formerly known as Agiliance, today announced the company will be presenting "Risky Business: Find, Fix & Monitor Company Security Vulnerabilities" at Teradata Partners Conference on October 24, 2017.

This RiskVision and Teradata Governance, Risk and Compliance Session will address the importance of automating security compliance and risk processes. It will highlight the structure needed to provide a Board-level view that will allow enterprises to act on real-time data. Industry experts will discuss the people, processes and technology needed for role-based, granular, enterprise-wide visibility into organizations' security risks.

Event Details:

When: October 24, 2017

What Time: 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. PST

Session: 0631 - Risky Business: Find, Fix & Monitor Company Security Vulnerabilities

Room: ACC North 158

Registration: Please visit our event page to sign up

Who:

Desiree Armbruster, channel sales director, RiskVision

Kevin Barcellos, director of sales engineering, RiskVision

Jay Irwin, director, Center for Enterprise Security, Teradata

Additional Resources:

About RiskVision

RiskVision develops comprehensive risk intelligence solutions for the enterprise. The highly decorated RiskVision platform is the industry's first risk intelligence solution designed for today's real-time, big-data, threat-centric world. RiskVision's architecture and design delivers the industry's best usability, scale, automation and time-to-deployment advantages -- at a fraction of the cost of traditional solutions. CIOs and CROs of the world's leading organizations and government agencies rely on RiskVision; customers include AXA Group, Cisco, Deutsche Bank, E*TRADE, Exelon, First Data, Fiserv, HCL, Lloyds Banking Group, Novartis, Roche, Safeway, Sheetz, Southern Co., Time Warner, United Health Group, U.S. Departments of Defense, Health & Human Services, Justice, and Veterans Affairs, and dozens of other clients worldwide. For more information, please visit riskvisioninc.com.