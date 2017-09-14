Media Alert: tCell to Speak at AppSec USA 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, CA--(Marketwired - Sep 14, 2017) - tCell, creators of the application immune system for cloud-first organizations, today announced that Co-Founder and VP of Engineering Boris Chen, along with Senior Security Engineer Dr. Aaron David Goldman, will present new techniques that safeguard user input data at AppSec USA 2017. Hosted by the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP) September 19-22 in Orlando, Florida, AppSec USA 2017 is the premier application security conference for developers and security experts.

Presentation Details:

What: "Black-Box Approximate Taint Tracking by Utilizing Data Partitioning" - The most effective way to detect and stop injection attacks is through tainting. However, this technique has mostly been confined to the academic research community due to its lack of native language support and the severe performance overhead involved. This session will explore black-box approximate tainting, a cost-effective, real-world alternative that offers the injection attack prevention benefits of traditional tainting, but without its impractical, unacceptable runtime performance implications.

Where: AppSec USA 2017; Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, FL; in Coronado L

When: Thursday, September 21, 3:30 - 4:15 p.m. ET

Who: Co-Founder and VP of Engineering Boris Chen, Senior Security Engineer Dr. Aaron David Goldman

tCell helps security teams understand the modern enterprise application and its attack surface, allowing them to assess risks and prioritize threat activities. It monitors for active attacks, separates the rare successful attack from the background noise of attempts and allows security teams to actively protect their applications -- all with minimal tuning and false positives.

Featuring the industry's only application immune system, tCell wraps non-intrusive protection into apps as they are deployed in the cloud -- empowering them to "self-protect." In contrast to other tools, tCell implements Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP) in the right manner -- with virtually zero impact on enterprise applications with high-traffic volume and visibility into client-side attacks with browser instrumentation.

An AppSec USA 2017 sponsor, tCell will showcase its complete, practical DevOps-oriented AppSec solution in Booth G3.

About tCell

tCell moves application security out of the network for cloud-first organizations. Using advanced Runtime Application Self-Protection functionality, tCell secures web applications in production using server-side instrumentation, browser-side instrumentation, and cloud-based analytics. tCell is the only solution for companies leveraging DevOps, Agile, or microservices to protect their applications without code or network changes. Whether applications are on-premises or cloud-based, tCell's unique approach makes application security easy. Funded by Menlo Ventures, A Capital, Allegis Capital, Webb Investment Network, CrunchFund, and SV Angel, tCell boasts an impressive team from innovators that include Splunk, Okta, Blue Coat/Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, and SkyHigh Networks. Learn more at tcell.io.

