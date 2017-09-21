Media Alert: TechCode to Preview Startups from Newest AI+ Accelerator in its Mountain View Office

TechCode's meet-and-greet will also feature Erica Huang, founder and CEO of TechCode Global, and a casual roundtable with venture capitalists on investments in artificial intelligence by China and the U.S.

WHO:

TechCode, a global network of startup incubators and entrepreneur ecosystems that provides acceleration, strategic counsel and venture funding to companies all over the world.

WHAT:

TechCode is opening its doors to a select group of media for a chance to preview startups participating in its second AI+ Accelerator program. Seven local startups out of the 40 total in the cohort will demo their AI driven technologies throughout the day.

These startups are implementing AI into their technologies and looking to disrupt a variety of verticals including health, wearable technology, food and education among others. This program provides global resources and mentorship in financing, business and operations strategies, in order to help the startups determine the best fit for their roadmap and goals.

TechCode's founder and Global CEO, Erica Huang, will be visiting from China. Along with a handful of local venture capitalists, Huang will participate in an informal roundtable about investments being made by China and the U.S. in artificial intelligence.

The startups and Huang will be available for in-person interviews at the event. Please reach out to the press contact listed below if you are interested in being considered to attend.

To learn more about TechCode, visit http://us.techcode.com/.

WHEN:

Monday September 25, 2017

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. PST

WHERE:

TechCode Accelerator (US) Inc.

1172 Castro Street

Mountain View, CA 94040

About TechCode

Focusing on incubator operation management and technology startup cultivation, TechCode is committed to building the world's leading entrepreneurship ecosystem. Integrating a wide range of global resources, TechCode has established incubators in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Helsinki, Silicon Valley, Seoul, Tel Aviv and Berlin to help get its startup members on their feet and grow rapidly.