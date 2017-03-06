MEDIA ALERT: TrendMiner Presents "Introduction to Self-Service Analytics"

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Mar 6, 2017) - TrendMiner, provider of the leading self-service predictive analytics software, will present a live webinar on Wednesday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon EST showing how self-service analytics allow your process engineers and subject matter experts to analyze, monitor and predict process performance without depending on data scientists.

WHAT: Introduction to Self-Service Analytics Free Webinar

https://www.trendminer.com/event/introduction-to-self-service-analytics-webinar/

This hour-long free webinar will present expert discussions on:

How to analyze process performance to set your golden fingerprint

How root cause analysis can improve process performance

Ways to monitor the process and give early warnings in case of deviations

How to predict process performance using historical production patterns

How to share knowledge and collaborate to improve processes across sites

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 12 noon EST

WHERE: Register online at: https://www.trendminer.com/event/introduction-to-self-service-analytics-webinar/. If you can't attend on Wednesday, register anyway! After the live session, we will send you a link to watch the presentation at a time of your choosing.

WHY ATTEND: Data Science is not just for data scientists

Discover 5 ways to improve your production process through self-service analytics.

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner delivers Discovery, Diagnostic and Predictive Analytics software for the process industry. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for process data captured in time series. Through an intuitive web-based client, process engineers and operators can easily search for trends themselves using pattern recognition and machine learning technologies. The TrendMiner plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating expensive investments in big data infrastructure and long implementation projects. TrendMiner software can improve efficiency and quality, reduce waste and energy consumption, and optimize production performance across divisions. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and the U.S.

