MEDIA ALERT: TrendMiner Presents "Self-Service Analytics in Practice"

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - Apr 4, 2017) - TrendMiner, provider of the leading self-service predictive analytics software, will present a live webinar on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m. EDT showing how to use self-service analytics in practice to make data actionable. Looking at real use cases, practical examples will illustrate how to gain quick insights to inform decision-making and improve equipment availability during day-to-day tasks.

Self-Service Analytics in Practice

http://forms.trendminer.com/webinar-self-service-analytics-in-practice

In this webinar, Frederick Motte, TrendMiner Customer Success Manager, will demonstrate how to use self-service analytics in practice to make your data actionable. Looking at real use cases, he will detail 4 practical examples of how to gain quick insights to inform your decision-making and improve equipment availability during day-to-day tasks. In addition, he will show a number of other use cases in which actionable data can deliver immediate benefit.

Join us and learn how actionable data can:

Control fouling to improve asset availability

Use "golden fingerprints" to increase production output

Use active monitoring to reduce energy consumption (WAGES)

Predict process behavior to enhance safety

Wednesday, April 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 11 a.m. EDT

Register online at: http://forms.trendminer.com/webinar-self-service-analytics-in-practice

If you can't attend on Wednesday, register anyway! After the live session, we will send you a link to watch the presentation at a time of your choosing.

WHY ATTEND: Analytics Alone are not Enough - Data Should be Actionable

About TrendMiner

TrendMiner delivers Discovery, Diagnostic and Predictive Analytics software for the process industry. TrendMiner software is based on a high-performance analytics engine for process data captured in time series. Through an intuitive web-based client, process engineers and operators can easily search for trends themselves using pattern recognition and machine learning technologies. The TrendMiner plug and play software adds value immediately after deployment, eliminating expensive investments in big data infrastructure and long implementation projects. TrendMiner software can improve efficiency and quality, reduce waste and energy consumption, and optimize production performance across divisions. TrendMiner, founded in 2008, is a software company with global headquarters in Hasselt, Belgium and offices in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain and the U.S.

Visit us at: www.trendminer.com