MEDIA ALERT: TUV Rheinland to Hold Grand Opening of Wireless Internet of Things Testing Facility

FREMONT, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 8, 2017) - On Thursday, March 9th, TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's largest providers of independent wireless testing and certification services, will host a grand opening event for its brand new Internet of Things (IoT) center of excellence facility in Fremont, California. The facility is centrally located to support advanced IoT innovation and manufacturing across Silicon Valley.

Who: TÜV Rheinland, one of the world's largest providers of independent wireless testing and certification services, as well as a host of expert speakers

What: Grand opening event for its brand new IoT center of excellence facility

When: Thursday, March 9th from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm PST

Where: 5015 Brandin Court, Fremont, Calif. (Map)

The event will include a variety of expert speakers from TÜV Rheinland, the City of Fremont and other companies. Speakers include:

Stephan Schmitt, Member of the Executive Board - TÜV Rheinland

Stefan Kischka, Global VP of Wireless and IoT - TÜV Rheinland

Frank Luzsicza, Executive VP, ICT & Business Solutions - TÜV Rheinland

Kelly Kline, Business Development Director - City of Fremont

Carol Escano, Compliance Engineer, Regulatory Affairs - Illumina

Rich Quoi, Regional Sales Manager, EMEA - ART-Fi

Throughout the day, TÜV Rheinland will provide access to:

Full facility tours, including TÜV's state-of-the-art 5m and 10m semi-anechoic testing chambers

Several demo stations to showcase the latest wireless testing procedures for Regulatory, OTA, SAR, Market Access and Cybersecurity certifications

Lunch and iPad Raffle entry for all attendees

More information and registration details are available here: http://education.tuv.com/event/fremont-lab-grand-opening

About TÜV Rheinland

Founded in 1872, TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in independent testing, inspection, and certification services, ensuring quality, efficiency and safety for people, the environment and technology in nearly all aspects of life. The company maintains presence in 69 countries, employs 19,300 people and has an annual revenue of more than $1.9 billion (EUR 1.7 billion). TÜV Rheinland inspects technical equipment, products and services, oversees projects and helps to shape processes for a wide variety of companies through its worldwide network of approved labs, testing facilities and education centers. Since 2006, the company has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. For more information, visit www.tuv.com/us