MEDIA ALERT: Visit Andes Technology at the SMIC Advanced Technology Workshop 2017

SAN JOSE, CA--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) -

What: SMIC Advanced Technology Workshop 2017

Who: Andes Technology Corp. went public on TWSE March 2017 after 12 years of strong growth with customers across Asia. Visit Andes at the SMIC Advanced Technology Workshop to learn why Andes CPUs have been widely adopted and how Andes CPUs are uniquely suited for the IoT market.

Why: Andes Technology is bringing a new 21st Century CPU architecture to U.S. fabless and fablite semiconductor companies. The architecture enables and enhances next generation SoC designs with unique performance and power functionality.

Who should attend: SoC and ASIC chip architects, designers, and software developers.

When: Andes executives will be available from 8:30 through the evening reception from 4:30 to 5:00 Tuesday, April 18. To schedule an interview, contact america@andestech.com.

Where: Mission City Ballrooms B1-B5 in the Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054.