MEDIA/ANALYST ADVISORY: FalconStor Software Hosts Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Teleconference and Presentation

February 15, 2017 16:00 ET
MELVILLE, NY--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - After the close of market on Thursday, March 9, 2017 FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC), will announce financial results for the fourth quarter 2016, which ended December 31, 2016. FalconStor will host a conference call at 4:30 PM EDT to discuss the results. In conjunction with the conference call, FalconStor will also host a presentation on the Internet.
About FalconStor
FalconStor Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: FALC) is a leading software-defined storage company offering a converged data services software platform that is hardware agnostic. Our open, integrated flagship solution FreeStor® reduces vendor lock-in and gives enterprises the freedom to choose the applications and hardware components that make the best sense for their business. We empower organizations to modernize their data center with the right performance, in the right location, all while protecting existing investments. FalconStor's mission is to maximize data availability and system uptime to ensure nonstop business productivity while simplifying data management to reduce operational costs. Our award-winning solutions are available and supported worldwide by OEMs as well as leading service providers, system integrators, resellers and FalconStor. The company is headquartered in Melville, N.Y. with offices throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit www.falconstor.com or call 1-866-NOW-FALC (866-669-3252).
For more information, contact Dori WhiteInvestor Relations FalconStor Software, Inc. 631-773-5819
